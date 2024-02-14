Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELTK. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eltek by 14,290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Eltek during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eltek during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eltek by 9.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek Stock Performance

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of -1.78. Eltek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

Eltek Announces Dividend

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Eltek had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Analysts forecast that Eltek Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eltek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eltek

Eltek Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.