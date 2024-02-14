Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $554.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.80. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

