New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 4.9 %

NYCB opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.42%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello acquired 50,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,937.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at $478,937.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $77,628,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $55,839,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.