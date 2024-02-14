Nexum Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $247.08 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Nexum has a total market cap of $247.08 million and approximately $186,090.10 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Nexum token can currently be bought for $0.0988 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexum Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

