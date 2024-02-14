NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $105.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.36. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

