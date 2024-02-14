Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 2,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 448,382 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,529. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $260.37 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $266.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

