O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.79 and last traded at $16.75. 603,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,884,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

O-I Glass Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in O-I Glass by 0.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in O-I Glass by 7.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

