Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 851,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,586,749 shares.The stock last traded at $1.19 and had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

