Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 851,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,586,749 shares.The stock last traded at $1.19 and had previously closed at $1.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Oatly Group
Oatly Group Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Oatly Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oatly Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Arm stock just doubled, here are the next candidates
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- This tire stock trading at incredible discounts
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.