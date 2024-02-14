Oatly Group (OTLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oatly Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $771.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,656,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 776,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,208,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 567.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,995,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

