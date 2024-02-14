Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,278.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after buying an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in American Water Works by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,385,000 after buying an additional 491,994 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $120.17. 252,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

