Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.67. 1,166,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.