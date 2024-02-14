Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Grows Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 86.2% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,494 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 89.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 404,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,563,000 after acquiring an additional 191,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.58. 811,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,996. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $162.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

