Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $9,345,763.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $9,345,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 902,912 shares of company stock worth $335,345,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ META traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $468.18. 6,999,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,359,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

