Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases 4,233 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

NIKE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,491,365. The stock has a market cap of $159.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.