Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases New Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $436,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.58 on Wednesday. 574,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,895. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

