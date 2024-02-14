Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 171.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $9.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,715.77. The stock had a trading volume of 70,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 87.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,648.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,445.50. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,800.09.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

