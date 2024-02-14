Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 1,458 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.59. 344,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,939. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.81.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2968 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

