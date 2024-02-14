Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 21,497 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,497 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWX traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $71.11. 17,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,127. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

