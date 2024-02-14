Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period.

BATS EFG traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $97.26. 655,767 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

