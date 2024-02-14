Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omeros from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Omeros alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Omeros

Omeros Trading Down 7.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

OMER opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. Omeros has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,945 shares in the company, valued at $208,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.