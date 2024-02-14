One Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBNC. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,127,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 172.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of HBNC opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

