One Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $39,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $277.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.87. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $182.31 and a 12-month high of $283.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

