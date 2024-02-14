One Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $416.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $408.81 and a 200-day moving average of $393.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $319.23 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.14.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

