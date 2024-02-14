One Capital Management LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

