One Capital Management LLC Invests $145,000 in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 78,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $751.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.