One Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $224.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.