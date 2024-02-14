One Capital Management LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. United Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average is $120.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $129.96.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

