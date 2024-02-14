Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Trading Down 3.8%

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $171.88 and last traded at $173.21. Approximately 338,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 435,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,121,000 after purchasing an additional 611,449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,785,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,068,000 after buying an additional 571,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 448,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

