OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.84.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 316.30% and a negative net margin of 852.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
