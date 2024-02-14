OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 316.30% and a negative net margin of 852.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

About OpGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPGN. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in OpGen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

