OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Down 1.9%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 668,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,066,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In related news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 550,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,327,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,904,867.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,111,024.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 550,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $511,779.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,893,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,556,069 over the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OPKO Health by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in OPKO Health by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.