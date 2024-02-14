Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.43

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 11301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Orbit Garant Drilling Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.16.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.32 million for the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.0299728 EPS for the current year.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

