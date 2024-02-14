Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.19

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.24, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.33.

Orca Exploration Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.71. The company has a market cap of C$75.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.27.

Orca Exploration Group Company Profile

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

