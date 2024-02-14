Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OESX stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In related news, insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 70,800 shares of company stock worth $65,086 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

