Patria Investments (PAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patria Investments Price Performance

Patria Investments stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAX. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

