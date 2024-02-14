Patrick Industries, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Patrick Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 9th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Patrick Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $8.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Patrick Industries stock opened at $106.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.99. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,828,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 297,381 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,663,183. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $745,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,315,923.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,663,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $7,553,880. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

