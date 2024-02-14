PBF Energy (PBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,852,000 after acquiring an additional 321,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,260,000 after acquiring an additional 716,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,454,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,626,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,098,000 after acquiring an additional 283,113 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,587,000 after purchasing an additional 320,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

