PDF Solutions (PDFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PDFS opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 541.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $48.02.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $27,128.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,856.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $55,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,141.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $27,128.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,856.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,307,000 after purchasing an additional 80,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after buying an additional 131,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,022,000 after acquiring an additional 39,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

