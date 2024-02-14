Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

PBA opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,949,000 after purchasing an additional 351,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,837,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,857,000 after buying an additional 171,960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after acquiring an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,812,000 after acquiring an additional 680,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

