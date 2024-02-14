Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pembroke VCT B Price Performance

LON:PEMB opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105. Pembroke VCT B has a 52 week low of GBX 98 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 113 ($1.43). The stock has a market cap of £195.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,050.00 and a beta of -0.05.

Get Pembroke VCT B alerts:

About Pembroke VCT B

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Pembroke VCT B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembroke VCT B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.