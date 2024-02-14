PENN Entertainment (PENN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Bank of America upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PENN Entertainment news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 95.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.