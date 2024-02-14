Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.72

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.72 and last traded at $75.70, with a volume of 255570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Get Pentair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNR

Pentair Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $834,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 644.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 213,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 184,453 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 139,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.