PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $195.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $180.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

PEP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

Shares of PEP opened at $168.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.76. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,686,139,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8,552.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,857 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

