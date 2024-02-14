Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.