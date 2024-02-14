Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Short Interest Up 272.5% in January

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, an increase of 272.5% from the January 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
PHVS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. 694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Pharvaris in the third quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
