Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHAT

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,031,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,172,000. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,647,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 3,496,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after purchasing an additional 561,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.