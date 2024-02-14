Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE PM opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.32. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $103.57. The company has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

