Piper Sandler Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $145.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.16.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.25. 9,581,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $157.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.38.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

