Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSNY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of PSNY opened at $1.67 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $613.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 41.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 92.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

