Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PBH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $66.58 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

