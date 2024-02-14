Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,275 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,481,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,094,000 after acquiring an additional 418,853 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

